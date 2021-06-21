Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2021: AKTS, AAPL, IBM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.03% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.13%.

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was up more than 11% after announcing a deal to manufacture XBAW filters for 5G smartphones and other wireless devices for a 5G mobile radio frequency, or RF, front-end customer. The financial terms of the deal or the name of the customer were not disclosed.

The Bundeskartellamt, Germany's federal cartel office, said it launched an investigation into Apple's (AAPL) market power as well as allegations of anti-competitive practices. AAPL shares were slightly higher in recent trading.

International Business Machines (IBM) said it has worked with Danish jewelry company Pandora to "transform and scale" its global omnichannel e-commerce business. Pandora doubled its online sales last year and is now "leading the jewelry industry with improved real-time inventory visibility to better manage growing demand," according to a statement. IBM shares were up nearly 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.