News & Insights

Technology
GRAB

Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2023: GRAB, STM, ADBE, XLK, SOXX

June 20, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declining 0.5% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2%.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) is getting ready for its biggest round of layoffs since 2020, Bloomberg News reported, citing unspecified sources familiar with the matter. Grab Holdings stock was up more than 4% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

STMicroelectronics (STM) and plane maker Airbus said they have agreed to work together on power electronics research and development. STMicroelectronics' shares were down nearly 2% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Adobe Systems' (ADBE) $20 billion proposed acquisition of rival Figma will likely face an antitrust probe by the EU, the Financial Times reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter. Adobe was 0.6% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRAB
STM
ADBE
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.