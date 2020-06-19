Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2020: YTRA, AMSWA, IDN, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading flat-to-higher before markets open on Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 1.1%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was flat.

Stocks moving on the news include Yatra Online (YTRA), which retreated more than 18% before markets open. The online travel agency priced a public offering of 12.5 million of its common shares at $0.80 per share, a 17.5% discount to the stock's previous close. Total proceeds are expected to be $10 million.

American Software (AMSWA) also declined more than 7% after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.04 per share, down from $0.09 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended April 30 was $29.3 million, up from $26.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) was down more than 6%. The company on Friday priced an underwritten offering of about 1.5 million shares at a price to the public of $6.50 each. The offering proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes and working capital.

