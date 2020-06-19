Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2020: GOOG,GOOGL,AAPL,SPOT,TSM

Technology stocks continued their slide in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.4 while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) declined, falling about 0.4% this afternoon, after a French court Friday upheld a EUR50 million fine against the internet conglomerate's Google unit for violating EU online privacy rules, marking the largest penalty levied under the European Union's data-protection guidelines, Bloomberg News reported. "This case was not about whether consent is needed for personalized advertising but about how exactly it should be obtained," the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Spotify (SPOT) rose 2.5% after Monness Crespi raised its price target for streaming music service by $75 to $275 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

Apple (AAPL) turned fractionally lower, reversing an early 1.4% gain to a new record high of $356.56 a share, after a Bloomberg report that the tech giant is temporarily closing 11 of its retail stores in four states again following a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The closures will impact stores in North Carolina and South Carolina as well as in Florida and Arizona, according to the report.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance that followed a DIGITIMES report, citing industry sources, the chipmaker later this month will begin producing A14 processors to be used in Apple 5G iPhones slated for launch later this year.

