Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2020: AAPL,SPOT,TSM

Technology stocks were falling in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) turned fractionally lower, reversing an early 1.4% gain to a new record high of $356.56 a share, after a Bloomberg report the tech giant is temporarily closing 11 of its retail stores in four states again following a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The closures will impact stores in North and South Carolina as well as in Florida and Arizona, according to the report.

Spotify (SPOT) rose 4.6% after Monness Crespi raised its price target for streaming music service by $75 to $275 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance that followed a DIGITIMES report, citing industry sources, the chipmaker later this month will begin producing A14 processors to be used in Apple 5G iPhones slated for launch later this year.

