Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2021: VRSK,OLO,ADBE

Technology stocks were moderately lower than those in other sectors with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Verisk Analytics (VRSK) fell almost 1% after Friday saying its Wood Mackenzie unit has acquired privately held supply chain data company Roskill, which will become part of its metals and mining operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Adobe (ADBE) climbed 2.4% after the digital media company issued an upbeat forecast for its current Q3 after reporting non-GAAP net income of $3.03 per share on $3.84 billion in revenue for its Q2 ended June 4, topping year-ago levels and exceeding analyst estimates expecting a $2.82 per share profit, excluding one-time items, on $3.73 billion in revenue.

Olo (OLO) rose 4.5% after Truist Securities raised its price target for the software-as-a-service firm by $6 to $42 and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

