Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ADBE, ACN, VERI

Technology stocks were in the red leading up to Friday's opener as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.7% lower recently.

In company news, Adobe (ADBE) late Thursday reported better-than-expected results in its second fiscal quarter and guided Q3 adjusted profit and revenue ahead of Street views. Shares of the software giant was up around 3%.

Accenture (ACN) was flat after it agreed to acquire France-based Exton Consulting.

Veritone (VERI) was unchanged after it filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $300 million in securities.

