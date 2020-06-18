Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2020: SPOT,FSLR,NTAP

Technology stocks were climbing moderately in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Spotify Technology (SPOT) climbed over 13% after Thursday announced a deal with AT&T's (T) Warner Bros and DC Comics units to produce and distribute original podcasts featuring DC characters and exclusively airing on Spotify. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal also said Spotify also would create a podcast highlighting Kim Kardashian and her work with the non-profit Innocence Project.

First Solar (FSLR) rose almost 1% after announcing a new, 15-year power supply agreement with chemical giant Dow (DOW) for operations on the US Gulf Coast. The deal calls on First Solar to supply Dow with electricity from its 200-megawatt AC Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas, and will use the company's Series 6 photovoltaic modules.

NetApp (NTAP) fell about 1% after the data-storage company Thursday priced a $2 million private placement of senior debt, consisting of $750 million of 1.875% senior notes due 2025 and an additional $550 million of its 2.375% senior notes maturing in 2027 and $700 million of its 2.7% senior notes due 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of $500 million of its 3.375% senior notes coming due next year.

