Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2020: AAPL,SPOT,FSLR,NTAP,T

Technology stocks rose moderately in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally higher. The Information reported that the company is planning to assemble iPhone SE models in India to avoid a 20% tax on imported smartphones. Apple will use Taiwanese contract manufacturer for the work, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) climbed 13% after Thursday announcing a deal with AT&T's (T) Warner Bros and DC Comics units to produce and distribute original podcasts featuring DC characters and exclusively airing on Spotify. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal also said Spotify also would create a podcast highlighting Kim Kardashian and her work with the non-profit Innocence Project.

First Solar (FSLR) rose over 1% after announcing a new, 15-year power supply agreement with chemical giant Dow (DOW) for operations on the US Gulf Coast. The deal calls on First Solar to supply Dow with electricity from its 200-megawatt AC Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas, and will use the company's Series 6 photovoltaic modules.

NetApp (NTAP) fell about 1% after the data-storage company Thursday priced a $2 billion private placement of senior debt, consisting of $750 million of 1.875% senior notes due 2025 and an additional $550 million of its 2.375% senior notes maturing in 2027 and $700 million of its 2.7% senior notes due 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of $500 million of its 3.375% senior notes coming due next year.

