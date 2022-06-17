Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2022: ZI,TSM,ADBE

Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) added 4% after Friday saying it has signed a confidential settlement agreement with deddd Inc in a legal dispute over a revenue-sharing pact between the companies that ended in early 2020. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although ZoomInfo said the agreement did not include the resumption of their business partnership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was fractionally higher, recently posting a 0.7% gain, after overnight saying it will begin production of its N2 technology chips by 2025. The new chips feature nanosheet transistor architecture and are 10% to 15% faster than its N3 chips using the same amount of power, the company said.

Adobe (ADBE) was unchanged this afternoon, rebounding from a 5.3% slide to its lowest share price since April 2020 that followed the imaging and design software firm forecasting Q3 and FY22 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q2 ended June 3. The company is projecting a non-GAAP FY22 profit of $13.50 per share on $17.65 billion in revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $17.67 per share and $17.85 billion, respectively.

