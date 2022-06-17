Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2022: MMAT,ZI,TSM,ADBE

Technology stocks eased slightly from their earlier gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.9% at market close and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 0.5%.

In company news, Meta Materials (MMAT) fell 3.3% after Friday announcing its $48.5 million purchase of Optodot, paying $3.5 million in cash and issuing $45 million of its common stock for the maker of nano-composite battery separators.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) rose 5% after announcing a confidential settlement with Bombora, resolving a legal dispute over revenue-sharing with the marketing data firm. The deal also ends several privacy-related claims.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was fractionally higher after overnight saying it will begin production of its N2 technology chips by 2025. The new chips feature nanosheet transistor architecture and are 10% to 15% faster than its N3 chips using the same amount of power, the company said.

Adobe (ADBE) slid 1.2%, earlier falling to to its lowest price since April 2020, after forecasting Q3 and FY22 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.