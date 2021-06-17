Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2021: NVDA,AMD,GOOG,GOOGL,CRTD

Technology stocks were significantly higher Thursday compared with most other sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NVIDIA (NVDA) rose 5.4% after Jefferies increased its price target for the chipmaker by $114 to $854 a share and also reiterated its buy rating.

AMD (AMD) added 4.9% on after Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google Cloud unit said it will be using AMD's Tau Virtual Machines and its next-generation EPYC processors to power web servers, data processing and large scale Java applications.

Creatd (CRTD) dropped 15.5% after the digital publishing platform company priced a public offering of 750,000 common shares at $3.40 each, or almost 18% under Wednesday's closing price.

