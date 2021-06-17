Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2021: NVDA,AMD,GOOG,GOOGL,CRTD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were significantly higher Thursday compared with most other sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NVIDIA (NVDA) rose 5.4% after Jefferies increased its price target for the chipmaker by $114 to $854 a share and also reiterated its buy rating.

AMD (AMD) added 4.9% on after Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google Cloud unit said it will be using AMD's Tau Virtual Machines and its next-generation EPYC processors to power web servers, data processing and large scale Java applications.

Creatd (CRTD) dropped 15.5% after the digital publishing platform company priced a public offering of 750,000 common shares at $3.40 each, or almost 18% under Wednesday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA AMD GOOG GOOGL CRTD

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular