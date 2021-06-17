Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2021: MX,NVDA,AMD,GOOG,GOOGL,CRTD

Technology stocks were finishing near their Thursday session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.3% in late regular-hours trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) slid 2.6% after the South Korean chipmaker said it was postponing Thursday's special meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed merger with an investment vehicle created by Wise Road Capital after the US Department of Justice earlier this week issued an interim order temporarily blocking completion of the $1.38 billion deal while the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States completes its review.

Creatd (CRTD) dropped over 14% after the digital publishing platform company priced a $2.6 million public offering of 750,000 common shares at $3.40 each, or almost 18% under Wednesday's closing price.

On the winning side, NVIDIA (NVDA) rose 4.7% after the chipmaker disclosed plans for a $5 billion offering of notes. Jefferies on Thursday increased its price target for Nvidia shares $114 to $854 each and reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

AMD (AMD) added 5.8% on Thursday after Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google Cloud unit said it will be using AMD's Tau Virtual Machines and its next-generation EPYC processors to power web servers, data processing and large scale Java applications.

