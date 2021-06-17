Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2021: CRTD, BIDU, MSFT, MX, JBL

Technology stocks were declining ahead of the opening bell on Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.41% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.35% lower recently.

In company news, Creatd (CRTD) was dropping by almost 18% after it initiated an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

Jabil (JBL) was up almost 3% after reporting higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue and raising its full-year outlook.

Baidu (BIDU) was modestly higher after entering into a collaboration with BAIC Group on the production of a new generation of self-driving vehicles.

Microsoft (MSFT) was down by just a fraction after announcing that CEO Satya Nadella was appointed as chairman of the board.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) was down by 1.1% after it postponed its special meeting of stockholders after receiving an interim order from the US Treasury Department on behalf of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

