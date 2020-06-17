Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2020: WATT, GRPN, ORCL, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.70% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.75% higher recently.

Energous (WATT) was surging past 71% after saying it is working with China's Grepow Battery to create batteries that are wirelessly charged through Energous' radio frequency-based technology WattUp. No financial terms were included in the statement.

Groupon (GRPN) was up almost 6% after it reported an adjusted net loss of $1.63 per share, reversing from an adjusted profit of $0.58 per share a year earlier, as revenue dropped to $374.15 million from $578.41 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $2.16 per share on revenue of $351.7 million for the quarter.

Oracle (ORCL) was declining by around 3% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to grow 0% to 2% in constant currency, or down 1% to plus 1% in US dollars. Non-GAAP EPS is seen at $0.85 to $0.89 per share, vs. the Street view of $0.86 per share. The software company also reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, up from $1.16 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had predicted non-GAAP EPS to decrease to $1.15.

