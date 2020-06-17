Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2020: PRFT,FSLY,WATT,ORCL

Technology stocks were hanging on for narrow gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1%.

In company news, Perficient (PRFT) was nearly 1% higher after the IT services and consulting company said it recently acquired Colombian software development firm Productora de Software SAS. Financial terms were not disclosed but Perficient said it expects the deal will add about $33 million in yearly revenue and immediately increase its adjusted per-share net income.

Energous (WATT) climbed almost 25% after earlier Wednesday saying it was partnering with Chinese battery manufacturer Grepow Battery to wirelessly charge batteries using its radio frequency-based WattUp technology. Financial terms were not disclosed although Energous CEO said Grepow was well-positioned to adapt WattUp for its commercial, industrial and medical customers.

Fastly (FSLY) rose almost 8% on Wednesday after announcing its purchase of intellectual property and other assets from privately held Tesuto, which has developed a virtual network emulation platform. Financial details were not disclosed. Fastly also said it has increased its network capacity to 100 terabits per second.

Oracle (ORCL) slid 5% after the enterprise software firm late Tuesday reported a 6.3% revenue decline for its Q4 ended May 31 compared with year-ago levels, falling to $10.44 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $10.68 billion in Q4 revenue.

