Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2020: FSLY,WATT,ORCL

Technology stocks were helping keep the broader Wednesday markets on positive ground, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.4%.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) rose almost 12% on Wednesday after announcing its purchase of intellectual property and other assets from privately held Tesuto, which has developed a virtual network emulation platform. Financial details were not disclosed. Fastly also said it has increased its network capacity to 100 terabits per second.

Energous (WATT) climbed almost 34% after earlier Wednesday saying it was partnering with Chinese battery manufacturer Grepow Battery to wirelessly charge batteries using its radio frequency-based WattUp technology. Financial terms were not disclosed although Energous CEO said Grepow was well-positioned to adapt WattUp for its commercial, industrial and medical customers.

Oracle (ORCL) slid 3.6% after the enterprise software firm late Tuesday reported a 6.3% revenue decline for its Q4 ended May 31 compared with year-ago levels, falling to $10.44 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $10.68 billion in Q4 revenue.

