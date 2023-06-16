Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2023: ADBE, MU, TIGO, APO, XLK, SOXX

News & Insights

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.8% higher.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.91 per share, up from $3.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.79.

Micron Technology (MU) is nearing an agreement to invest at least $1 billion to establish a chip packaging plant in India, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Micron Technology was up 2.7%.

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) was down 6% after saying its discussions with Apollo Global Management (APO) and Claure Group over a potential acquisition of all of its outstanding shares have terminated.

