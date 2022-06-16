Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2022: WIT,U,ADN

Technology stocks were declining in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 6.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Wipro (WIT) dropped 4.8% after the Indian IT-services company said it made an unspecified strategic investment in ShiftLeft through Wipro Ventures as part of its existing go-to-market partnership with the privately held provider of automated application security testing.

Unity Software (U) slid over 11% after Jefferies lowered its price target for the interactive 3-D content company by $4 to $36 a share and kept its hold rating for Unity's stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) more than tripled in value Thursday after Greek authorities approved 782.1 million euros ($818 million) in funding for the company's Green HiPo project.

