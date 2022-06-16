Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2022: TWTR,WIT,U,ADN

Technology stocks continued to decline during Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 4.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 6.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) was dropping 2.1% late in Thursday trading, giving back a roughly 2% advance after Elon Musk came up short during a midday video conference call convened to address employee concerns over his proposed takeover of the social media company, according to multiple news reports. Employee response to the call was largely negative, according to CNBC, citing comments posted to an internal message board, while a Reuters report quoted an unidentified Twitter employee that Musk "seems unprepared and is winging it."

Wipro (WIT) dropped 5.3% after the Indian IT-services company said it made an unspecified strategic investment in ShiftLeft through Wipro Ventures as part of its existing go-to-market partnership with the privately held provider of automated application security testing.

Unity Software (U) slid 9% after Benchmark initiated coverage of the interactive 3-D content company with a sell stock rating and a $27 price target. Separately, Jefferies Thursday also lowered its price target for Unity shares by $4 to $36 a share which keeping its hold rating for the company's stock.

Among gainers, Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) more than tripled in value Thursday after Greek authorities approved 782.1 million euros ($818 million) in funding for the company's Green HiPo project.

