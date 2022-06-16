Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2022: AMAT, FOUR, TWTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping past 2% recently.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was more than 2% lower after saying it has bought Picosun Oy, a privately held semiconductor equipment company based in Espoo, Finland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) said it has boosted its share buyback program for Class A shares by an additional $50 million. Shift4 Payments was recently down more than 3%.

Twitter (TWTR) is expecting Tesla chief Elon Musk to reiterate his offer to take Twitter private when he meets with the social media firm's employees on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter was nearly 2% higher in recent premarket trading.

