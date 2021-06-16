Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2021: RMBS,ASAN,MAXR,DB

Technology stocks turned narrowly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both down less than 0.1%.

In company news, Rambus (RMBS) gained 6.9% after the chipmaker announced separate deals to acquire privately held semiconductor component suppliers PLDA and AnalogX. Financial terms were not disclosed but Rambus said the transactions are expected to increase its earnings beginning in 2022. The company also said it is buying back $100 million of its common shares from Deutsche Bank (DB).

Asana (ASAN) climbed 6.1% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 320,000 shares in a series of open-market transactions Friday and Monday, increasing his direct stake in the work-management software company to 2.03 million shares.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rose more than 11% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the provider of satellites and satellite mapping data with a buy rating and $52 stock price target.

