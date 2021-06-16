Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2021: ORCL, CAN, SPI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.03% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was gaining 0.3% recently.

Oracle (ORCL) reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.54, up from $1.20 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.33. Oracle was slipping past 5% in recent trading.

Canaan (CAN) said it secured an additional order of 10,000 of its A1246 and A1166Pro bitcoin mining machines from bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets. Canaan was down more than 2% recently.

SPI Energy (SPI) was gaining 21% after saying its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary has launched a full range of charging products geared toward the electric vehicle market in the US.

