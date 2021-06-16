Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2021: EXFO,EXF.TO,VIAV,RMBS,ASAN,MAXR

Technology stocks were moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sliding 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was declining 0.5%.

In company news, EXFO (EXFO) was 2% higher in late trading, giving back most of a 22% advance to a nine-year high of $7.24 a share, after company founder and board chairman Germain Lamonde rejected a nonbinding $7.50-per-share buyout offer for the Canadian networking equipment company by Viavi Solutions (VIAV) that trumped Lamonde's June 7 proposal to take EXFO private at $6 per share. Viavi shares were 2% higher.

Asana (ASAN) climbed 5.6% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 320,000 shares in a series of open-market transactions Friday and Monday, increasing his direct stake in the work-management software company to 2.03 million shares.

Rambus (RMBS) added 7.9% after the chipmaker announced separate deals to acquire privately held semiconductor component suppliers PLDA and AnalogX. Financial terms were not disclosed but Rambus said the transactions are expected to increase its earnings beginning in 2022. The company also said it is buying back $100 million of its common shares from Deutsche Bank.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rose over 11% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the mapping technology company with a buy rating and $52 stock price target.

