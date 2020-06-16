Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2020: WDAY, IQ, BIDU, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher early Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by more than 2%, while Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was nearly 3% higher.

Workday (WDAY) was up more than 2% after the US cloud-based finance and human services company said it is expanding its operations into Mexico.

Tencent is considering a takeover of iQIYI (IQ) in a combination that aims to lower costs and counter competition in the media streaming sector, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Chinese technology conglomerate has approached search engine firm Baidu (BIDU), which owns a 52% position in iQIYI, to acquire a stake of as-yet undetermined size, one of the unnamed sources told the news agency. iQIYI (IQ) was gaining more than 30% recently, while Baidu was up more than 9%.

Nokia (NOK) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it secured two contracts to provide data center interconnect or DCI network solutions to Tencent and Baidu (BIDU).

