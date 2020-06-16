Technology Sector Update for 06/16/2020: MSFT,COMM,IQ,AAXN

Technology stocks rose during Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.8%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) was 2.2% higher after the hardware and software giant Tuesday said it has been working to address "unprecedented" demand for its Azure cloud and private networking services, adding over 110 terabits of bandwidth over the past two months and boosting capacity by about 25%. It also improved its cloud security services to combat cyber-attacks as customer traffic swelled, chief technology officer Mark Russinovich said.

iQIYI (IQ) raced more than 24% higher after Reuters reported that Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent is exploring a potential business combination with the online entertainment platform company. People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Tencent recently approached Baidu (BIDU), which owns 52% of iQIYI, about a potential deal but it was not immediately clear whether the talks have proceeded past that point.

CommScope (COMM) was 7% higher after the electronics equipment company Tuesday announced the launch of its RUCKUS Cloud network management-as-a-service platform allowing IT companies and managed service providers to more easily operate converged wired and wireless networks and improve users' experience.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) declined 7% after the body-worn digital imaging and recording company late Monday disclosed plans for a public offering of 3 million common shares. Net proceeds will be used for working capital.

