Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2023: MVIS, TRUE, CSIQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) falling past 1%.

MicroVision (MVIS) was up more than 18% after the company said overnight it canceled a common stock offering, citing market volatility.

TrueCar (TRUE) said late Wednesday it plans to cut 24% of its staff, or 102 jobs, as part of a restructuring program. TrueCar stock was up over 7% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was nearly 2% higher after saying it plans to set up a solar photovoltaic module production facility in Mesquite, Texas, that is estimated to cost over $250 million.

