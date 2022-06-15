Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2022: SIDU,RTX,RNG,RBLX,GTLB,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks continued to advance on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.6% in late trade and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Sidus Space's (SIDU) stock more than tripled in value on Wednesday after saying Raytheon Technologies (RTX) selected the space-as-a-services company to make space suits to support the NASA International Space Station and Artemis Program, allowing humans to walk and explore the moon. Raytheon's Collins Aerospace subsidiary, together with privately held Axiom Space, were previously named prime contractors on NASA's $3.5 billion exploration extravehicular activity services contract. Raytheon shares were 0.5% higher.

RingCentral (RNG) climbed nearly 11% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 10,000 shares, boosting his direct stake in the communications software-as-a-service firm to 299,379 shares.

Roblox (RBLX) gained almost 11% after Wednesday saying the number of daily active users on its online gaming platform increased to 50.4 million during May, up 17% over year-ago levels, while revenue last month was estimated to have grown between 28% to 30% year-over-year to a range of $194 million and $197 million.

GitLab (GTLB) added 5.7% after saying its software development platform received the Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row for helping customers build, test, and deploy applications on Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud.

