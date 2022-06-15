Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2022: RNG,RBLX,GTLB,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were advancing on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, RingCentral (RNG) climbed 7.4% after a new regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Vladimir Shmunis Tuesday bought 10,000 shares through a series of open-market transactions priced between $49.79 to $50.30 apiece, with the $500,730 purchase boosting his direct stake in the communications software-as-a-service firm to 299,379 shares.

Roblox (RBLX) gained 7.6% after Wednesday saying the number of daily active users on its online gaming platform increased to 50.4 million during May, up 17% over year-ago levels, while revenue last month was estimated to have grown between 28% to 30% year-over-year to a range of $194 million and $197 million.

GitLab (GTLB) rose 2% after saying its software development platform received the Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row for helping customers build, test, and deploy applications on Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud.

