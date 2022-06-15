Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2022: MEI, BIDU, TUYA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Methode Electronics (MEI) shares were slipping past 5% after it reported preliminary results for its fiscal full-year 2022, including a projection of diluted earnings of $2.68 per share to $2.72 per share, from prior guidance of $3.05 to $3.15.

Baidu (BIDU) is engaged in talks to sell its entire controlling stake in iQIYI (IQ) in a deal that could value the Chinese streamer at about $7 billion, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Baidu shares were gaining nearly 4%.

Tuya (TUYA) reported late Tuesday a Q1 adjusted loss late of $0.07 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Tuya shares were down past 4%.

