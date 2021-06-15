Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2021: VMEO, CSCO, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.10% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by around 0.3%.

Vimeo (VMEO) was slightly higher after saying its total revenue rose 42% in May, compared with the 46% revenue growth in April and 53% in May 2020.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has received a contract worth up to about $1.18 billion from the US Department of Defense to provide its Smart Net Total Care and software support services, according to a company statement. Cisco was marginally lower in recent trading.

Nokia (NOK) said it is teaming up with Turk Telecom to set up an industrial-grade 5G-ready private wireless network for the consumer electronics manufacturer Arcelik Global. Nokia was slightly declining recently.

