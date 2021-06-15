Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2021: NCR,CSCO,VMEO

Technology stocks were trending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling 0.5%.

In company news, NCR (NCR) rose 2.8% after the software firm said it expects to close on its the $1.77 billion acquisition of Cardtronics (CATM) on June 21, with Cardtronics continue to operate as separately managed companies until NCR secures the remaining regulatory approvals it needs in the UK. Cardtronics shares were little changed this afternoon.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has turned fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a smaller gain earlier Tuesday that followed the networking equipment company saying it received a contract worth up to about $1.18 billion to provide software support services to the US Department of Defense.

Vimeo (VMEO) fell 2.3% after the online video platform company said its total revenue rose 42% in May, down compared with its 46% revenue growth during the previous month and 53% increase in May 2020.

