Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2021: LKCO,NCR,CSCO,VMEO

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday losses, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Luokung Technology (LKCO) slid 6% in late trade despite saying the US Defense Department no longer considers the mapping technologies company to be a "Communist Chinese military company," removing the risk its shares would be delisted from the US equity markets.

Vimeo (VMEO) fell 4.4% after the online video platform company said total revenue rose 42% in May, down compared with its 46% revenue growth during the previous month and 53% increase in May 2020.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was nearly 1% lower this afternoon, giving back a smaller gain earlier that followed the networking equipment company saying it received a contract worth up to about $1.18 billion to provide software support services to the US Department of Defense.

Among gainers, NCR (NCR) rose 3.4% after the software firm said it expects to close on its the $1.77 billion acquisition of Cardtronics (CATM) on June 21, with Cardtronics continuing to operate as separately managed companies until NCR secures the remaining regulatory approvals it needs in the UK. Cardtronics shares were little changed this afternoon.

