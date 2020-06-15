Technology Sector Update for 06/15/2020: EGHT,XPER,IZEA,KOPN

Technology stocks still were climbing shortly ahead of Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.5% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.6%.

In company news, 8x8 Inc (EGHT) rose over 5% after the cloud communications firm Monday said it would continue to provide support for LetsGetChecked's home COVID-19 test kit services through contact centers in Ireland and New York. LetsGetChecked secured regulator approval in May for its Sure-Track test for the virus to help relieve pressure on hospitals and front-line healthcare workers.

Xperi (XPER) rose 9% after the media technology Monday introduced its new executive team following the recent completion of its merger with TiVo (TIVO). Former Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner and chief financial officer Robert Andersen will remain in their respective posts with the combined companies. Kirchner also will join the seven-member board while long-time Xperi director and JD Power chief executive becoming board chairman.

IZEA (IZEA) was 6% higher this afternoon, overcoming a nearly 12% morning decline, after the internet content e-commerce company Monday said it would be fully restoring employee salaries on July 1.

Kopin (KOPN) turned 2% lower this afternoon after the electronic manufacturer saying it has regained compliance with listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market when its bid price closed at or above $1 a share for 10 consecutive business days.

