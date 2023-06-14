Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2023: MVIS, GCT, MAXN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were falling pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down a slight 0.1%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.45%.

MicroVision (MVIS) was slipping past 9% after saying it plans a $75 million public offering of its common shares.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) was more than 5% higher after saying its board has approved a repurchase program for up to $25 million of the company's shares over the next 12 months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) was gaining more than 13% after saying it is collaborating with Samsung Electronics to incorporate its SunPower One residential energy service into Samsung's SmartThings open smart home platform.

