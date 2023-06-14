Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2023: GOOG, LOGI, AMZN

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is facing charges of anti-competitive practices in its advertising technology business by the European Commission, which said Wednesday that it may seek divestiture of part of the company's online advertising services. Alphabet shares were down 0.7%.

Logitech (LOGI) shares were down past 11% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and adjusted its price target to $70 from $73. The company also said Tuesday that Chief Executive Bracken Darrell is leaving.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services is mulling using new artificial intelligence chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Dave Brown, vice president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon. Amazon shares were down 0.7%.

