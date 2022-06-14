Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2022: ZDGE,ORCL,MSFT,SEAC

Technology stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.6% each.

In company news, Zedge (ZDGE) plunged more than 20% after the digital publisher late Monday reported a fiscal Q3 profit $0.05 per share, down from $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year.

SeaChange International (SEAC) tumbled 19% at market close, recovering from a 38% retreat after the over-the-top video products company said it has mutually agreed to scrap its proposed merger with video sharing platform Trillerverz, explaining it was no longer possible to finalize a deal prior to an upcoming June 30 deadline.

To the upside, Oracle (ORCL) climbed 10.5% after the business software firm late Monday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.54 per share for its fiscal Q4, unchanged from year-ago levels but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to $11.84 billion, also exceeding the $11.65 billion Street view.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose nearly 1% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of cyber-security firm Miburo, with the software and hardware giant saying the deal will "expand its threat detection and analysis capabilities to address new cyber-attacks." Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

