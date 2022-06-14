Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2022: ORCL, RKLY, SEAC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.85% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% recently.

Oracle (ORCL) was rallying past 11% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $1.54 per share, flat with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for EPS of $1.38.

Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) was up more than 14% after saying it will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the market opens June 27.

SeaChange International (SEAC) was shedding over 38% in value after the company and video sharing platform Triller said they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed merger they signed last year.

