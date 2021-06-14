Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2021: INTT, EH, SHLS, FB

Technology stocks extended their Monday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, inTest (INTT) was 15% higher after the semiconductor testing company late Friday said it promoted Duncan Gilmour to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Hugh Regan Jr., who is retiring but will continue to work with the company as a consultant.

EHang Holdings (EH) rose 6.5% after the autonomous aerial vehicle technology company said it recently began providing contactless relief and support tasks in COVID-19 quarantine and containment zones in China's Guangzhou province, including carrying household supplies as well as performing aerial inspections and broadcasting to residents in quarantine areas.

Facebook (FB) added 1.6% after the social network company announced its purchase of virtual-reality video-game studio company BigBox VR. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) climbed fractionally after CIBC Capital Markets added the electronic components company to its CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index.

