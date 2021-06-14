Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2021: COIN, IDEX, FB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.13% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.19% higher recently.

Coinbase (COIN) is setting up operations in New York City, the New York Post reported. The company has reportedly subleased 30,000 square feet from Point72 Asset Management at Related Company's 55 Hudson Yards. Coinbase was advancing 2.6% in recent trading.

Ideanomics (IDEX) has acquired the remaining 78.6% of Solectrac, a California-based maker of electric tractors, for an undisclosed sum. Ideanomics was 1.6% lower.

Facebook (FB) has acquired BigBox VR, a virtual-reality video-game studio based in Seattle, for an undisclosed sum. Facebook was slightly advancing in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.