Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2023: META, ACN, MSFT, ATVI, AUUD

June 13, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) unveiled an artificial intelligence model that learns by creating an internal model of the outside world and comparing abstract representations of images rather than pixels in what the company describes as "a step closer to human-level intelligence in AI." Meta shares were little changed.

Accenture (ACN) said it plans to invest $3 billion in its data and artificial intelligence operations to help clients across all industries boost growth. Its shares rose 1%.

The US Federal Trade Commission has filed a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order with a federal court to stop Microsoft's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) while it reviews whether the deal violates US antitrust laws. Microsoft shares were rising 0.7% while Activision was up 1%.

Auddia (AUUD) was slumping about 49% after saying it has struck a deal to sell about 4.74 million shares at $0.65 each to institutional investors.

