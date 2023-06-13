Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2023: ACN, MSFT, ATVI, AUUD

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In company news, Accenture (ACN) said it plans to invest $3 billion in its data and artificial intelligence operations to help clients across all industries boost growth. Its shares rose almost 1%.

The US Federal Trade Commission has filed a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order with a federal court to stop Microsoft's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) while it reviews whether the deal violates US antitrust laws. Microsoft shares were rising 0.6% while Activision was up 1.5%.

Auddia (AUUD) was slumping past 50% after saying it has struck a deal to sell about 4.74 million shares at $0.65 each to institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.