Technology
XLK

Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLK, QCOM, OMQS, ATVI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining in midday trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling about 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 3.9%.

In company news, Qualcomm's (QCOM) Qualcomm Technologies said it has bought mobile network automation company Cellwize Wireless Technologies to accelerate the adoption of 5G radio access network offerings. Qualcomm's shares dropped about 2%.

Omniq (OMQS) gained more than 3% after it secured a $29 million purchase order from an unspecified company to upgrade its technology to an Android platform and devices.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was over 1% lower after its mobile gaming unit, King, said it has acquired Swedish artificial intelligence software company Peltarion for an undisclosed sum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLK QCOM OMQS ATVI

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular