Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLK, QCOM, OMQS, ATVI

Technology stocks were declining in midday trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling about 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 3.9%.

In company news, Qualcomm's (QCOM) Qualcomm Technologies said it has bought mobile network automation company Cellwize Wireless Technologies to accelerate the adoption of 5G radio access network offerings. Qualcomm's shares dropped about 2%.

Omniq (OMQS) gained more than 3% after it secured a $29 million purchase order from an unspecified company to upgrade its technology to an Android platform and devices.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was over 1% lower after its mobile gaming unit, King, said it has acquired Swedish artificial intelligence software company Peltarion for an undisclosed sum.

