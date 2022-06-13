Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLK, DOCU, OMQS, ATVI

Technology stocks were extending their intra-day losses in late trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) shedding 4.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 5.5%.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) tumbled about 10% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to underperform from peer perform and maintained the share price target at $50.

Omniq (OMQS) mar marginally higher after it secured a $29 million purchase order from an unspecified company to upgrade its technology to an Android platform and devices.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was about 2% lower after its mobile gaming unit, King, said it has acquired Swedish artificial intelligence software company Peltarion for an undisclosed sum.

