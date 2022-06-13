Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2022: AAPL, PINS, BB, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3% recently.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said Apple (AAPL) has agreed to permit different payment methods for Dutch dating apps, allowing the iPhone maker to meet the requirements that the regulator has set under European and Dutch competition rules. Apple was over 2% lower recently.

Pinterest (PINS) said it has completed the acquisition of The Yes, an artificial intelligence-powered shopping platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pinterest was recently down more than 3%.

BlackBerry (BB) said its digital LCD cluster, developed jointly with BiTECH Automotive, will equip Changan Automobile's high-end coupe UNI-V. BlackBerry was slipping past 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL PINS BB XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular