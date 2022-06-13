Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2022: AAPL, PINS, BB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 3% recently.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said Apple (AAPL) has agreed to permit different payment methods for Dutch dating apps, allowing the iPhone maker to meet the requirements that the regulator has set under European and Dutch competition rules. Apple was over 2% lower recently.

Pinterest (PINS) said it has completed the acquisition of The Yes, an artificial intelligence-powered shopping platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pinterest was recently down more than 3%.

BlackBerry (BB) said its digital LCD cluster, developed jointly with BiTECH Automotive, will equip Changan Automobile's high-end coupe UNI-V. BlackBerry was slipping past 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.