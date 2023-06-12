Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2023: PSN, TSM, AVGO, VMW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently gaining over 1%.

Parsons (PSN) was over 2% higher after saying it has received a five-year $40 million contract to continue providing general engineering services to California's Bay Area Rapid Transit through 2028.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and other South Korean and Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers will be allowed to retain and expand their current chip-production operations in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Alan Estevez, undersecretary of commerce for industry and security. Taiwan Semiconductor was recently up more than 1%.

Broadcom (AVGO) is set to receive a conditional European Union antitrust nod for its proposed $61 billion acquisition of VMware (VMW), Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Broadcom was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

