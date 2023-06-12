News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2023: MSFT, ORCL, UBER

June 12, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.6%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) will relocate some of its best artificial intelligence researchers from China to Canada in response to heightened political tensions between the US and China and to keep talent from being poached by domestic tech groups, the Financial Times reported Saturday. Microsoft shares were rising 0.8%.

Oracle (ORCL) has made an investment in Cohere as part of the artificial intelligence startup's $270 million series C funding round, multiple media outlets reported. Oracle shares were up past 6%.

India's Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of New Delhi's ban on bike taxis, rejecting a challenge from Uber, (UBER) which had sought to continue providing the service, Reuters reported. Uber was up 1.2%.

