Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2020: EMAN, COUP, FB

Technology stocks were climbing during Friday trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.8%.

In company news, eMagin (EMAN) rallied Friday, climbing over 59% in recent trade, after the organic light emitting diode display company announced a $5.5 million contract award from the US Department of Defense. The new contract is expected fully fund the first phase of a three-part project to procure and install equipment needed to produce OLED microdisplays for the Pentagon.

Coupa Software (COUP) rose about 1.3% after the cloud-based spending management company Friday announced its purchase of the privately held Bellin Group. Financial terms were not disclosed but Coupa said the deal is expected extend its value in the treasury, payments and working capital processes.

Facebook (FB) was 1.1% higher this afternoon. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority Friday said it has launched an initial investigation into the social network company's recent acquisition of animated picture platform Giphy and ordered the companies to suspend their integration efforts during the probe.

