Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2020: BITA, ADBE, NXPI, TSM, XLK, IGM, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 2%, the iShares S&P North American Technology ETF (IGM) was more than 1% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by more than 1% in recent trading.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA) was gaining more than 9%. The company Friday announced a merger deal with Yiche Holding and Yiche Mergersub, under which an investor consortium led by Morespark will acquire Bitauto in an all-cash transaction that values the company at approximately $1.1 billion. The buyer group is offering $16 in cash per Bitauto American depositary share. Separately, Bitauto reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of RMB8.97 ($1.27) per American depositary share, compared with earnings of RMB1.91 per ADS a year ago.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $2.45, compared with $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected non-GAAP EPS of $2.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was nearly 3% higher in premarket trading. The company said Friday it will adopt Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for the development of its next generation, high-performance automotive computing platform. Taiwan Semiconductor was over 1% higher recently.

