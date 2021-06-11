Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2021: MX, RIOT, NVDA, MKSI

Technology stocks were advancing in premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.23% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.37% higher recently.

In company news, Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) shares are climbing more than 16% after it received an unsolicited proposal from Cornucopia Investment Partners on behalf of itself and a group of investors to acquire the company for $35 per share in cash.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is up by just a fraction after it produced 227 unaudited bitcoins in May, a 220% increase from last year.

The cryptocurrency mining firm also said that it plans to "immediately" begin expansion of its recently acquired Whinstone bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, Texas, to boost capacity from 300 to 750 megawatts.

Nvidia (NVDA) is higher by just a notch on news that it is acquiring startup software company DeepMap, which creates maps for autonomous vehicles.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) has made a takeover offer for specialty chemicals group Atotech, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the instrumentation device company were down ahead of the market open.

